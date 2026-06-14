Dog jumps out of car and attacks: tense situation on the street

A video circulating on social media captures an unexpected and dangerous situation. It shows a girl walking with her two pets when a dog inside a nearby car suddenly jumps out of an open window and attacks them.

As a result, a fight immediately breaks out between the animals. With the situation escalating, the girl is forced to intervene to protect her pets.

A few seconds later, the dog's owner runs out of the car and, together with bystanders, tries to separate the animals. Through their efforts, the situation is brought under control.

This video has sparked widespread discussion on social media. While some users praised the owner for eventually trying to resolve the situation, others emphasized that animals should be under strict control from the start to prevent such incidents.

This incident serves as another reminder of how important it is to supervise pets and follow safety measures.