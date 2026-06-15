An Unusual Phenomenon: This fish doesn't swim, it stands on the ocean floor like a tripod!

The Bathypterois grallator, or tripod fish, which lives on the ocean floor, amazes many with its appearance. It doesn't swim constantly like ordinary fish, but instead stands upright on the seabed like a camera tripod.

The long tail and pelvic fin rays of this fish extend downwards, forming a three-legged support structure. This allows it to balance just above the sea floor.

This method helps it conserve energy. In the deep ocean, where there is no sunlight, food is scarce, and pressure is extremely high, it doesn't chase prey but waits for small organisms brought by the current.

The tripod fish can also sense tiny vibrations in the water through its long fins. Since sensory perception is more important than sight in the darkness, it detects prey through these exact signals.