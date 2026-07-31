Real Sold Gonzalo García Despite Mourinho's Opposition: Transfer Details

·49·Sport
Real Sold Gonzalo García Despite Mourinho's Opposition: Transfer Details

Real Madrid has reached an agreement to sell striker Gonzalo García to English club Fulham. Notably, this transfer took place despite the firm opposition of head coach José Mourinho, according to COPE.

The club management bypassed Mourinho

According to COPE sources, Los Blancos coach José Mourinho wanted to keep the 22-year-old Spanish forward in the squad until the end and give him a chance. However, the Real Madrid management decided to opt for his sale, taking into account the player's desire for regular playing time. The club leadership showed goodwill toward the striker, supported his decision regarding his future, and overruled the coach's wishes.

A familiar face and quick adaptation expected at Fulham

Gonzalo García decided to join the English club. One of the most interesting aspects is that at Fulham, he will play under Álvaro Arbeloa, with whom he previously worked at Real Madrid and Real Madrid Castilla. Their past successful cooperation is expected to help García adapt faster to English football. The player will have the opportunity to showcase his potential by gaining regular playing time.

Real Madrid made a quick decision to replace García

Real Madrid took swift measures to strengthen the attacking line after García's departure. For the record, the Madrid club has already signed promising forward Carlos Espí from Levante, completing their efforts to reinforce the attack. Through active moves in the transfer market, the club management demonstrated its desire to maintain and develop the team's attacking potential.

One of the most interesting topics in global football

This transfer has become one of the most intriguing topics in world football. This agreement between two giant clubs—Real Madrid and Fulham—and the Mourinho factor within it are catching the attention of many football fans. García's career in England and his success there are expected to further broaden discussions in the football world.

Share this article about the sensational transfer with your friends and football fans! The whole world needs to know about this conflict between Real and Mourinho.Do you think Gonzalo García will succeed at Fulham? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Real MadridFulhamGonzalo GarcíaJosé MourinhoPremier League
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