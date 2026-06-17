Free Luxury Villa Stays Offered in Italy

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Free Luxury Villa Stays Offered in Italy

An interesting opportunity has arisen for those dreaming of living rent-free amidst the lush hills and unique landscapes of Italy's Tuscany region. Luxury villas and historic estates are being offered for free stays. However, one important condition must be met in return.

This refers to the 'house sitting' system, which is already widespread in many countries. The rule is simple: homeowners going on long trips entrust their properties to reliable individuals. In exchange, these people gain the right to live in these homes without paying rent.

Usually, terms are negotiated separately with each homeowner. In many cases, participants are required to keep the house clean, maintain the garden, water the plants, care for pets, and perform daily household chores.

Supporters of this system view it as a unique opportunity to live in one of Italy's most beautiful regions without spending large sums of money. At the same time, this method is considered much more economical than the programs for buying old houses at low prices that have become popular in recent years, as such houses later require expensive renovations.

However, this idea has not been welcomed by everyone. Social media users have expressed objections, noting that caring for gardens, tending to animals, and doing housework could effectively turn into a full-time unpaid job.

Additionally, many reminded that such an opportunity is not available to everyone. Comments highlight that the final decision is still made by the homeowners, who independently select candidates they can trust with their property.

Despite various debates, the house sitting system is becoming increasingly popular among travelers who want to experience living abroad, feel a new environment, and avoid spending money on accommodation.

ItalyTuscany
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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