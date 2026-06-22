Woman Fined for Demanding Russian Language from Store Clerk in Kazakhstan

A language-related conflict at a supermarket in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. A Russian citizen who demanded that a store employee respond in Russian has been held administratively liable.

It was reported that the incident occurred at a Small supermarket. A female customer, dissatisfied with the long queues at the checkouts, asked the management for an explanation. The store employee explained in Kazakh that an additional checkout would be opened shortly.

However, this response did not satisfy the Russian woman. She demanded that the employee speak Russian and filmed the situation on her mobile phone. Despite this, the supermarket employee remained calm and continued the communication in the state language.

The video later spread on social media and attracted public attention. The situation was investigated by law enforcement agencies.

According to the court decision, a Russian woman named Galina Liss was fined 86,500 tenge for actions that could cause conflict in a public place.