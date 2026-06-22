Unique Find in Canada Amazes Scientists

Geologists have discovered water in the Kidd Creek mine in Ontario, Canada, that has remained isolated from the external environment in the Earth's crust for approximately two billion years. This was reported by Space Daily, citing research from the University of Toronto.

It was reported that the water sample was brought to the surface from a depth of about three kilometers. Analysis showed that this water had been "trapped" within ancient mountain rocks for a long time and had absolutely no contact with the atmosphere.

To determine the age of the water, scientists used the composition of dissolved noble gases such as helium, neon, argon, and xenon. Since these elements accumulate slowly in a closed environment, it became possible to estimate how long the water had been isolated.

Researchers noted that the liquid is extremely salty, with a salt content nearly ten times higher than that of seawater. Additionally, it has a distinct bitter taste and a sharp smell of sulfur.

What interested scientists most was the discovery of microorganisms in this ancient water. According to experts, they managed to survive in complete darkness through chemical reactions between the water and surrounding minerals, without the presence of sunlight.

Researchers describe this find as a unique "time capsule" providing information about Earth's ancient history. This discovery may help better understand how life formed in the deep layers of our planet and how microorganisms could exist for billions of years under such conditions.