Alarming situation in Tokyo: fire breaks out at school

·39·World
Alarming situation in Tokyo: fire breaks out at school

An unexpected fire occurred at one of the schools located in the center of Tokyo, the capital of Japan. According to reports, the fire started in the building's music room, and smoke quickly spread throughout the entire floor.

Nearly 300 students and teachers who were at the school during the incident were quickly evacuated. Thanks to the prompt action of emergency services, a major tragedy was averted. Nevertheless, it is reported that 5 people sustained minor injuries.

According to preliminary estimates, the fire may have been caused by a malfunction or short circuit in the electrical wiring. Currently, specialists are conducting an investigation at the scene to determine the exact causes of the fire.

This incident once again reminds us how important it is to strictly adhere to safety regulations in educational institutions.

TokyoJapan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Trump Gathers Defense Giants Due to Declining Weapon ReservesTrump Gathers Defense Giants Due to Declining Weapon ReservesToday, 15:21Robot Police Officer Fired After Failing to Issue a Single FineRobot Police Officer Fired After Failing to Issue a Single FineToday, 15:02Woman tricked by scammers sets fire to her own home in RussiaWoman tricked by scammers sets fire to her own home in RussiaToday, 14:541,200-Year-Old Legendary Tree in Britain Perishes1,200-Year-Old Legendary Tree in Britain PerishesToday, 14:48Retirement Age for Women to be Raised Again: New RegulationsRetirement Age for Women to be Raised Again: New RegulationsToday, 14:46How did a Picasso painting end up in a drug dealer's house?How did a Picasso painting end up in a drug dealer's house?Today, 14:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced