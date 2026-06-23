Alarming situation in Tokyo: fire breaks out at school

An unexpected fire occurred at one of the schools located in the center of Tokyo, the capital of Japan. According to reports, the fire started in the building's music room, and smoke quickly spread throughout the entire floor.

Nearly 300 students and teachers who were at the school during the incident were quickly evacuated. Thanks to the prompt action of emergency services, a major tragedy was averted. Nevertheless, it is reported that 5 people sustained minor injuries.

According to preliminary estimates, the fire may have been caused by a malfunction or short circuit in the electrical wiring. Currently, specialists are conducting an investigation at the scene to determine the exact causes of the fire.

This incident once again reminds us how important it is to strictly adhere to safety regulations in educational institutions.