Record Heatwave in France Claims 18 Lives

At least 18 people have died due to the intense heatwave currently affecting France. Among them are two young children who were left inside a car. This was reported by the Reuters agency.

It was reported that in Bordeaux, one of the wine-growing centers in western France, the air temperature reached 41.9 degrees, breaking the previous record. In this city, three elderly people aged 80 to 95 passed away due to health problems caused by the heat.

In the city of Poitiers, the temperature also rose to 41.2 degrees, exceeding the figure recorded in 1947. In this regard, the French Civil Security service urged the population to swim only in supervised areas. This warning was issued after 13 people died swimming in unsafe locations.

Additionally, in the city of Carpentras, two and four-year-old children left inside a car died of heatstroke. Although their mother found them unconscious, doctors were unable to save their lives.

Currently, new temperature records are being set in several European cities. In France, schools have been temporarily closed and class schedules modified. In Britain, an absolute temperature record for June is expected to be broken.

Experts note that Europe is warming twice as fast as the global average. Experts explain this situation by an atmospheric phenomenon called the "Omega block," which draws hot air from North Africa and the Sahara toward Europe.

Claire Barns, a researcher at Imperial College London, noted that this system is moving very slowly and there is almost no wind or breeze for relief. In her opinion, climate change may increase the frequency of heatwaves and severe storms in the future.