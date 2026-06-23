One of Britain's oldest and largest trees — the famous Major Oak growing in the Sherwood Forest area — has died. Experts note that its age was approximately 1,200 years.

Experts believe several factors contributed to the tree's demise. These include interventions in its natural structure over the years, soil compaction around the roots due to the flow of tourists, and sharp climate changes, particularly the record-breaking heat recorded in the summer of 2022.

This oak tree is closely associated with the legendary Robin Hood. According to legends, he hid in a massive hollow in the tree trunk formed by fungi.

The tree's current name became widespread after a book written by Major Heyman Rook in 1790. Following this work, the site began to attract the attention of tourists.

According to reports, the tree trunk will be preserved as a historical monument. In the future, it will serve as a natural shelter for beetles, fungi, birds, and many other living creatures.