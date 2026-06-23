Woman tricked by scammers sets fire to her own home in Russia

In the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, a woman fell victim to scammers and set fire to her own apartment.

Reportedly, the scammers convinced her that she could receive a large insurance payout. The woman first transferred 40,000 rubles to them, and then set her house on fire following their instructions.

During the fire, the scammer guided the woman's actions over the phone. Once the room was filled with smoke, the woman exited the building.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. A criminal case has been opened regarding the incident.