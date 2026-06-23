Trump Gathers Defense Giants Due to Declining Weapon Reserves

US President Donald Trump is reportedly concerned about the dwindling reserves of missiles and ammunition.

According to the WSJ, a meeting will be held at the White House with Pentagon leadership and representatives from major defense companies such as Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Boeing.

The talks will address the rapid replenishment of US military stockpiles, accelerating weapons production, and expanding defense industry capacities.

The Pentagon has reached preliminary agreements to increase the production of Patriot and Tomahawk missiles. However, funding for these programs has not yet been finalized by Congress.