Terrible incident in the Philippines: school shooting

An armed attack occurred at a secondary school in the city of Tacloban, Philippines. As a result of the tragedy, three students were killed and seven others were injured to varying degrees.

According to reports, the incident took place on June 22. Police stated that two students, aged 14 and 15, opened fire. The motive for their actions is not yet clear.

Nearly 40 shell casings were found at the scene, suggesting that the attack may have been serious and planned.

Law enforcement agencies took swift action and apprehended one of the suspects at the scene. The second student later surrendered voluntarily.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.