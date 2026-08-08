The cake-cutting ceremony at Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding (video)

The wedding of Azizbek, the son of actress and presenter Rayhon Ulasenova, took place yesterday. Interesting videos from the lavish wedding have spread across social media, attracting the attention of followers.

The cake-cutting ceremony, which has become a tradition at weddings, was also held in high spirits at the celebration. The video shows Azizbek and Azizakhon cutting a specially prepared large and lavish cake together.

The couple first cut the cake and then fed each other the sweet treat. After that, the bride, Azizakhon, also fed cake to her mother-in-law, Rayhon Ulasenova, and father-in-law, showcasing warm family moments.

These scenes were warmly received by followers. In the comments, they sincerely wished the young bride and groom a happy and harmonious life, expressing hopes that their family life would always be filled with such sweet moments.