Ozodbek Nazarbekov sang a duet at the request of a young artist (video)

On 6 August, Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov listened to the appeals, proposals and initiatives of 13 citizens as part of a public reception.

During the reception, one of the young artists asked the minister whether he could freely perform his songs. Supporting the young singer, Ozodbek Nazarbekov said that he could sing his songs wherever he wished.

“Keep singing my songs; you can even release a music video,” the minister emphasized.

After that, at the young artist’s request, Ozodbek Nazarbekov performed a duet with him. Their joint performance became one of the most interesting moments of the reception.

The duet by the minister and the young singer was also warmly received on social media. In the comments, users applauded Ozodbek Nazarbekov for supporting the young artist and expressed their positive opinions of him.