A draft law on the sale of school and hospital buildings is being prepared

The Social Democratic “Adolat” Party has proposed banning the sale, privatization or disposal in any other form of land plots and buildings belonging to educational and medical institutions.

The party explains the initiative by saying that land belonging to educational and medical facilities is being put up for sale at a time when the country has a high demand for schools and kindergartens. Such cases are causing public debate, particularly in the capital, where land prices are high.

Examples cited include the sale of the building of School No. 243 in Tashkent in 2020 without an auction, as well as the listing for electronic auction of the buildings and land plots of the former Borovskiy Medical College and Nizomiy University.

According to the “Adolat” Party, these may be only the cases that are visible. It is unknown how many other similar facilities have been removed from the balance sheets of the education and healthcare systems in recent years.

The party announced that a draft law is currently being developed to ban the sale, privatization or alienation in any other form of land and buildings belonging to educational and medical institutions. It is also proposed to establish liability for such actions.

It was also emphasized that the government should conduct a full inventory of all facilities removed from the balance sheets of the education and healthcare systems in recent years. If violations are identified, appropriate measures should be taken.

In cases where buildings and land plots were sold on the condition that investment would be made, but the obligations were not fulfilled or the designated use of the facility was changed, it is proposed that such properties be returned to the state.