A draft law on the sale of school and hospital buildings is being prepared

·126·Uzbekistan
A draft law on the sale of school and hospital buildings is being prepared

The Social Democratic “Adolat” Party has proposed banning the sale, privatization or disposal in any other form of land plots and buildings belonging to educational and medical institutions.

The party explains the initiative by saying that land belonging to educational and medical facilities is being put up for sale at a time when the country has a high demand for schools and kindergartens. Such cases are causing public debate, particularly in the capital, where land prices are high.

Examples cited include the sale of the building of School No. 243 in Tashkent in 2020 without an auction, as well as the listing for electronic auction of the buildings and land plots of the former Borovskiy Medical College and Nizomiy University.

According to the “Adolat” Party, these may be only the cases that are visible. It is unknown how many other similar facilities have been removed from the balance sheets of the education and healthcare systems in recent years.

The party announced that a draft law is currently being developed to ban the sale, privatization or alienation in any other form of land and buildings belonging to educational and medical institutions. It is also proposed to establish liability for such actions.

It was also emphasized that the government should conduct a full inventory of all facilities removed from the balance sheets of the education and healthcare systems in recent years. If violations are identified, appropriate measures should be taken.

In cases where buildings and land plots were sold on the condition that investment would be made, but the obligations were not fulfilled or the designated use of the facility was changed, it is proposed that such properties be returned to the state.

AdolatTashkentNizomiy University
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Fathers in Uzbekistan will now be able to give their first name as their child’s surnameFathers in Uzbekistan will now be able to give their first name as their child’s surnameToday, 16:39Big News: Cases Involving Violations to Be Fully Transferred to Electronic FormatBig News: Cases Involving Violations to Be Fully Transferred to Electronic FormatToday, 11:44“Revolution” in the real estate market: Realtors’ activities to be brought under control“Revolution” in the real estate market: Realtors’ activities to be brought under controlToday, 11:37Kaspersky: Uzbekistan government agencies reportedly targeted by Chinese hackersKaspersky: Uzbekistan government agencies reportedly targeted by Chinese hackersYesterday, 22:59The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)Yesterday, 22:10Uzbekistan rises 25 places in AI ranking: 5 million people to be trainedUzbekistan rises 25 places in AI ranking: 5 million people to be trainedYesterday, 19:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in parts of Uzbekistan
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in parts of Uzbekistan