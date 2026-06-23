Man Arrested for Collecting Human Remains and Cooking Them

An investigation is ongoing into a shocking case that has stunned the public in Hungary. A 30-year-old man suspected of collecting human remains was arrested in the capital city of Budapest.

According to reports, he worked as a sanitation worker in a hospital. A rapid investigation was launched after law enforcement received reports that he was storing human body parts at his workplace and residence.

Investigators encountered a horrific scene while searching the suspect's apartment. During the search, skulls, arm and leg bones, and a reconstruction model made from human facial skin were discovered. Some bones were kept in a suitcase, and an organ resembling a heart was found in one of the jars.

Experts have ordered a forensic examination to determine whether the organ belongs to a human or an animal.

During interrogation, the man confirmed that he had been collecting human body parts, stating he had a high interest in such anatomical materials. According to investigation data, the suspect also admitted to cooking and consuming some of these remains.

Law enforcement believes he may have obtained the human remains from his workplace as well as by exhuming them from abandoned cemeteries in Hungary and Slovakia.

As part of the investigation, his computer equipment, mobile devices, storage media, and other electronic devices were confiscated. All discovered human remains are currently undergoing forensic medical examination.