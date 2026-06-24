Democrats Demand Investigation into $250 Banknote Featuring Trump

·2·World
Democrats Demand Investigation into $250 Banknote Featuring Trump

Democratic senators are calling on the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of the Treasury to investigate a project for a $250 banknote that could feature the image of Donald Trump.

According to Axios, the senators have demanded an examination of the planned costs for producing this banknote and the legal basis of the project.

Under US law, the use of images of living persons on currency is not permitted.

For this reason, the issuance of a banknote featuring Trump's portrait may require separate approval by Congress.

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