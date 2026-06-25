Woman Fighting for the Disappeared Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

·77·World
Woman Fighting for the Disappeared Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent activist and doctor who has raised the issue of enforced disappearances in the Balochistan province of southwestern Pakistan, has faced one of the hardest trials of her life. The activist, who for years demanded answers about the fate of missing persons, has now been sentenced to life imprisonment.

It has been reported that Pakistan's anti-terrorism court found Mahrang Baloch and another activist, Sibghatullah Shah, guilty of terrorism, anti-state activities, and the death of a soldier during a protest in the city of Gwadar in 2024. The court sentenced them to life imprisonment. The defendants denied all charges and stated they would appeal the decision.

For 33-year-old Mahrang Baloch, the issue of missing persons is not a simple political matter. Her father, Abdul Ghaffar Langove, disappeared in 2009, and his body was found nearly three years later. The activist noted that her father's death influenced her entire life and inspired her to fight for human rights.

A woman holding a poster depicting Doctor Mahrang Baloch

In subsequent years, she sought to draw attention to the fate of thousands of missing persons in Balochistan. According to human rights defenders and activists, thousands of ethnic Balochs have disappeared without a trace over the last twenty years. The government denies these claims, stating that some individuals joined armed groups or left the country.

Over the last decade, Mahrang Baloch has become one of the most prominent leaders of this movement. She organized marches with hundreds of women, led protests, and gained international recognition for human rights. She was even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and featured on the BBC's "100 Women" list.

The activist's family claims the trial was unfair. According to her sister, Nadia Baloch, the defense was not given sufficient opportunity and the trial was not conducted transparently.

Close-up of a woman in a black headscarf speaking with her mouth open

The government maintains that the case is criminal rather than political. However, Mahrang Baloch's supporters view this decision as another step aimed at suppressing dissenting voices in Balochistan.

In one of her interviews before her arrest, Mahrang Baloch said she knew she could be imprisoned, but that it did not frighten her. Her relatives emphasize that the activist has not abandoned her views and the struggle continues.

Mahrang BalochPakistanBalochistanGwadarBBC
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