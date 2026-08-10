Frank Leboeuf Names Arsenal the Main Favorite for the English Championship

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Frank Leboeuf Names Arsenal the Main Favorite for the English Championship

Former France defender and world champion Frank Leboeuf considers London club Arsenal the leading contender to retain the Premier League title in the 2026–27 season. In his view, Mikel Arteta’s team has the consistency and clear advantage their rivals lack. Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com, Arsenal are actively working to strengthen their squad with the aim of defending last season’s title in style. During the transfer window, the club’s management have already brought in Bruno Guimarães, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

Transfer Market and Squad Changes

La Stampa also reports that, following the collapse of a potential deal for Vinícius Júnior, the Gunners are working on the signing of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz to strengthen their attack.

In an interview with ESPN, Frank Leboeuf explained his view: «The reason is that the other contenders cannot fully envision their future. Arsenal have clear objectives and know that, with their current squad, they can outperform the others».

The Defense and William Saliba’s Role

The former footballer highlighted the balance at the heart of the defense. He said that although the new arrivals provide important competition on the bench, the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães is irreplaceable.

«If I had Gabriel Magalhães and Saliba, I would feel stronger than everyone else. If I were an Arsenal fan, I would have no reason to worry», Leboeuf added.

For context, Arsenal will begin their 2026–27 campaign at home against Coventry City, who have won promotion to the Premier League, on Friday, August 21.

ArsenalFrank LeboeufMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueFootball
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