150,000 pounds for his mistress: How did Infantino spend UEFA money?

Another major corruption scandal is unfolding around FIFA President Gianni Infantino. According to «The Telegraph», Infantino’s alleged mistress received more than 150,000 pounds sterling (175,000 euros) from UEFA as compensation after leaving the organization in 2011.

Against this backdrop, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) may launch a comprehensive investigation into Infantino’s many years of activity within the organization.

Expensive MBA studies and a rapid rise in position

According to leaked details, the large sum paid to the former employee also included the cost of studying for an MBA (Master of Business Administration) at a prestigious business school.

In addition, the source claims that:

During the period when the woman was in a close relationship with Infantino, she was promoted from a regular administrative position to a managerial role;

During her employment at UEFA, her annual salary was increased by approximately 25,000 pounds (29,000 euros).

UEFA may investigate Infantino’s 16-year career

It was previously reported that, while Gianni Infantino was serving as the organization’s general secretary, UEFA paid his mistress an excessive and unjustified six-figure compensation package.

Following these financial violations and conflicts of interest, UEFA’s leadership is seriously considering launching a thorough and in-depth investigation (audit) into all 16 years of Gianni Infantino’s activity within the organization.

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