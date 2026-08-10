Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed European countries, stressing that it would be wrong to wait for Russia to become completely exhausted and weakened by the war in Ukraine.

The Serbian leader made the statement during a podcast hosted by Mathias Döpfner, chairman of the board of directors of the Axel Springer media group.

“It is a mistake to think that Russian troops will become exhausted”

Aleksandar Vučić urged European politicians to assess their expectations on the battlefield realistically:

“I would not expect the Russian troops to become completely exhausted. As we can see, it is unreasonable to wait for a particular moment when Russia will be significantly weakened by this war in Ukraine”Vučić said.

Skeptical of the West’s military scenarios, the Serbian leader called on Europe to make every effort to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the conflict in Ukraine without further escalating the situation.

Meeting with Zelenskyy and an unchanged position

As a reminder, Aleksandar Vučić and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in Belgrade on August 8.

However, according to the Serbian leader, the visit to Belgrade by the head of the Kyiv regime did not change his personal attitude or position on the conflict surrounding Ukraine and the global situation.

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