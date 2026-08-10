Terrible traffic accident in Sirdaryo: Captiva catches fire, 3 people die at the scene

·119·Society
Terrible traffic accident in Sirdaryo: Captiva catches fire, 3 people die at the scene

A tragic traffic accident involving a truck and a passenger car occurred in the Xovos district of Sirdaryo region. As a result of the collision, both vehicles caught fire, and 3 people died at the scene.

The regional Department of Internal Affairs’ Road Safety Directorate (YHXB) provided official information about the tragic incident.

Collision and fire at a U-turn

The tragedy occurred at around 10:30 on August 9 at a U-turn on the 125th kilometer of the M-34 Tashkent — Dushanbe highway of international importance.

According to preliminary information:

  • While a Shacman truck was making a U-turn, a Captiva passenger car traveling in the same direction along the left lane of the road collided with it.

  • The impact caused a major fire in both vehicles involved in the collision. Videos circulated on social media show both cars engulfed in flames and seriously damaged.

Those killed and the criminal case

Unfortunately, this tragic traffic accident had severe consequences:

  • The Captiva driver and 2 passengers in the vehicle died at the scene from their serious injuries.

  • No exact information has yet been provided about the condition of the truck driver.

The Investigation Department under the Department of Internal Affairs of Sirdaryo region has opened a criminal case over the incident under Article 266, Part 3, Clause «a» of the Criminal Code (Violation of the rules governing the safety of vehicle traffic or operation resulting in the death of people).

A thorough investigation is being conducted into this terrible incident that resulted in the deaths of people.

SirdaryoTashkentDushanbeCaptivaShacman
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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