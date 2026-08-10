China’s New Maglev Train Prototype Reaches 800 km/h

·62·Technology
China’s New Maglev Train Prototype Reaches 800 km/h

A high-speed maglev train prototype undergoing testing in China recorded a speed of 800 km/h over a short distance. According to ixbt.com, the 1110-kilogram test vehicle reached the stated speed from a standstill in just 5.3 seconds. Ixbt.com reports it.

The tests were conducted on a one-kilometer specialized track belonging to the East Lake High-Speed Railway Laboratory in Hubei Province. Specialists are successfully testing not only the technology’s ability to reach high speeds but also its controllability.

Record Results and Technical Capabilities

According to reports, after reaching its maximum speed, the vehicle began braking smoothly over a distance of approximately 200 meters. Specialists were also impressed that its positioning accuracy during high-speed travel reached the millimeter level.

This achievement became the third world record set in the past six months. During the first public tests in June this year, the test vehicle reached 650 km/h, while in July the figure was raised to the 800 km/h mark.

Future Challenges

At this stage, the project concerns only laboratory technology and a specialized test track. The vehicle under testing is not designed to carry passengers; instead, it serves as a foundation for future transport systems.

Experts say that many complex engineering challenges must still be solved before commercial lines based on such technology can be created. These include ensuring safety, guaranteeing the long-term durability of equipment, and controlling the train at extreme speeds.

MaglevChinaRailwaysTechnologySpeed
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