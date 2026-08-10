“This Chess Game”: Trump Reveals New Plan to Defeat Iran

In an exclusive interview with Axios, US President Donald Trump spoke candidly about Washington’s policy toward Tehran, economic pressure and Iran’s severe financial crisis.

The White House leader said Washington was relying on economic containment and carefully planned tactics resembling a game of chess rather than direct military confrontation with Iran.

“Iran has no money; they are in very serious trouble”

Donald Trump specifically noted that he was monitoring the situation surrounding Iran and that economic sanctions against Tehran were proving effective:

“We are working calmly with Iran, without escalating tensions. We are negotiating with them half-heartedly and simply watching Iran suffer from massive inflation and run out of money. Iran is in very poor economic shape and no longer even has the money to pay its military”, the US president said.

Trump directly linked this situation to firm US actions, particularly the maritime blockade. According to him, these restrictions had further deepened Iran’s financial crisis.

Abandoning military strikes and oil prices

Notably, just a few days ago, Donald Trump was inclined to order the resumption of large-scale military operations against Iran. However, he later abandoned the idea of using force and shifted his focus to economic pressure.

The US leader also described the decline in global oil prices—slightly above $75 per barrel—as a major benefit for American consumers:

“Everything will be fine. Everything always turns out that way. It’s simply like a game of chess”, Trump concluded.

Tehran’s response: Conditions for negotiations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, responded to Washington’s position.

He said Tehran would hold no direct talks with Washington until the US side stopped violating the previously signed memorandum of understanding.

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