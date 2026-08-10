Ukraine may either accept Russia’s firm terms or face the risk of total destruction. This was stated by retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and renowned military expert Daniel Davis in his latest appearance on his YouTube channel.

According to the American military analyst, the situation at the front and the country’s socioeconomic crisis are leaving Kyiv with no alternative.

“It’s time to face reality”

Daniel Davis emphasized that the only right course is to stop the unnecessary losses among Ukraine’s population and immediately end the conflict:

“It’s time to face reality: the destruction of Ukraine and the unnecessary deaths of its people must be stopped... and this conflict must be brought to an end. That means agreeing to Russia’s terms. There is no other way! You either agree to the harsh terms that exist now, or you will ultimately be completely destroyed. After that, there will be no terms or negotiations,”the expert said, according to a source cited by RIA Novosti.

Air Defense Crisis and Zelensky’s “Delusions”

The former US Army lieutenant colonel added that Ukraine is currently on the real “brink of devastation” due to a shortage of air defense systems, devastating strikes on infrastructure, and the difficult situation on the battlefield.

The expert also sharply criticized the Kyiv leadership’s military-strategic approach:

“Volodymyr Zelensky is indulging in erroneous and futile delusions, believing that he can force President Vladimir Putin to surrender through several strikes deep inside Russian territory”Davis added.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.