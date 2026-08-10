“Ukraine on the Verge of Destruction”: Sensational Statement by US Military Expert

·528·World
“Ukraine on the Verge of Destruction”: Sensational Statement by US Military Expert

Ukraine may either accept Russia’s firm terms or face the risk of total destruction. This was stated by retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and renowned military expert Daniel Davis in his latest appearance on his YouTube channel.

According to the American military analyst, the situation at the front and the country’s socioeconomic crisis are leaving Kyiv with no alternative.

“It’s time to face reality”

Daniel Davis emphasized that the only right course is to stop the unnecessary losses among Ukraine’s population and immediately end the conflict:

“It’s time to face reality: the destruction of Ukraine and the unnecessary deaths of its people must be stopped... and this conflict must be brought to an end. That means agreeing to Russia’s terms. There is no other way!

You either agree to the harsh terms that exist now, or you will ultimately be completely destroyed. After that, there will be no terms or negotiations,”the expert said, according to a source cited by RIA Novosti.

Air Defense Crisis and Zelensky’s “Delusions”

The former US Army lieutenant colonel added that Ukraine is currently on the real “brink of devastation” due to a shortage of air defense systems, devastating strikes on infrastructure, and the difficult situation on the battlefield.

The expert also sharply criticized the Kyiv leadership’s military-strategic approach:

“Volodymyr Zelensky is indulging in erroneous and futile delusions, believing that he can force President Vladimir Putin to surrender through several strikes deep inside Russian territory”Davis added.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.

UkraineRussiaDaniel DavisVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir Putin
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersThe World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersToday, 14:46Loyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four DaysLoyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four DaysToday, 14:36Mysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthMysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthToday, 14:35An $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionAn $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionToday, 14:02The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!Today, 14:00Famous 162-Year-Old Beer Found on the SeabedFamous 162-Year-Old Beer Found on the SeabedToday, 13:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts