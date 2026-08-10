Manchester City End Asian Tour with Victory over Atlético Madrid

·67·Sport
Manchester City End Asian Tour with Victory over Atlético Madrid

Manchester City, led by Enzo Maresca, secured a hard-fought 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid in the final match of their pre-season Asian tour in Seoul. Despite falling behind at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, the English club turned the game around with a strong second-half performance. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

In the first half, 16-year-old Jorge Domínguez put Atlético Madrid ahead by finding the back of the net. However, after the break, the Citizens returned with a completely different mindset, making the most of gaps in the opposition defence and taking control of the match.

Omar Marmoush’s brace puts City on course for victory

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush scored twice within just three minutes of the second half to settle the match. After receiving assists from Antoine Semenyo, the forward found the net twice to put his team in front. In added time, Rayan Aït-Nouri put the finishing touch on the victory after receiving a pass from Divin Mubama, setting the final score.

Speaking to the club’s official media, Omar Marmoush reflected on the match, admitting that he had failed to take his chances in the first half but had focused on finding the right positions after the break. He said that the manager’s instructions and his teammates’ support enabled him to be in the right place at the right time.

Adapting under the new manager

Having entered a new era following Pep Guardiola’s tenure, Manchester City’s players are currently working to adapt to Enzo Maresca’s tactical system. Marmoush acknowledged that moving from a structure developed over a decade to a new set of demands has not been easy, but said the team is gradually absorbing the manager’s ideas and that the summer camp was highly productive.

The support shown by fans during the Asian tour and the team’s warm impressions of Korean culture were also highlighted. The forward, who said he had experienced important changes in his family life during the summer break, made no secret of the positive impact this had on his mental state.

With this victory, Manchester City completed their pre-season preparations on a high and will now turn their full attention to the next competitive fixture: a clash with Arsenal in the English Super Cup, the Community Shield.

Manchester CityOmar MarmoushAtlético MadridCommunity ShieldEnzo Maresca
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