Terrible tragedy in Navoi: Sand buried a 59-year-old worker (video)

·111·Society
Terrible tragedy in Navoi: Sand buried a 59-year-old worker (video)

A 59-year-old worker who was carrying out underground pipeline repairs in Qiziltepa district of Navoi region died after sand collapsed on top of him. This was reported by Hayot Shamsutdinov, press secretary of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Another tragic incident related to compliance with occupational health and safety regulations has once again brought the risks in the construction sector to the forefront.

Details of the incident

The tragic incident occurred on 7 August in the territory of the «Navoiy» mahalla of Qiziltepa district.

According to the information received:

  • Citizen S.Q. was carrying out work to repair and restore old underground pipelines.

  • During the work, a layer of soil/sand suddenly collapsed and fell on him.

  • The worker died at the scene from the severe injuries he sustained.

It was reported that the deceased had been working as a hired worker at «Sfat plyus qurilish» LLC.

Investigation and official response

The district central hospital notified the local internal affairs department about the tragic incident. Employees of the Qiziltepa District Department of Internal Affairs are currently conducting an inquiry to determine the causes of the incident and verify whether occupational safety regulations were observed.

Bitter statistics: 137 people died in the first 6 months of 2026

According to data provided by the State Labor Inspectorate, the situation regarding occupational safety in the country remains concerning.

In the first half of 2026:

  • 447 accidents related to employment occurred;

  • 494 employees suffered injuries of varying severity as a result of these incidents;

  • Unfortunately, 137 workers and employees died at their workplaces.

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NavoiQiziltepaHayot ShamsutdinovTelegram
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