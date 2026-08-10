Chelsea’s Friendly Match in Malaysia Ends in Controversy

According to Goal.com, Chelsea’s latest friendly match in Malaysia descended into unexpected disorder and controversy. The heated clash against Johor Darul Ta'zim ended in a thrilling 3:3 draw, but the cancellation of the penalty shootout after normal time sparked strong protests from fans and coaching staff. This was reported by Goal.com.

The start of the match turned into a real spectacle for Indonesian and Malaysian supporters. Arif Aiman Hanapi opened the scoring for the hosts, after which Liam Delap calmly converted two penalties in quick succession to put the English club ahead. However, goals from Oscar Arribas and Bergson restored Johor Darul Ta'zim’s advantage. An own goal by Antonio Cristian late in the game saved Xabi Alonso’s side from defeat.

Cancellation of the penalty shootout and protests

After normal time, a penalty shootout was supposed to be held to determine the winner under the regulations. However, fans and both teams unexpectedly watched as the opponents left the pitch. Despite the agreement, the referees and the home team headed to the dressing room without offering any explanation.

This prompted strong objections from Chelsea representatives. Kevin Campello, the London club’s head of first-team operations, ran over to the referee and loudly protested that the clause was clearly stated in the contract. Nevertheless, officials decided to end the match there, allowing Johor Darul Ta'zim to preserve their unbeaten run, which has continued since April.

Defensive injuries and pre-season concerns

The draw was costly for Chelsea not only on the pitch but also in terms of injuries. Mamadou Sarr, named in the starting lineup, suffered an injury during the warm-up before the match and was ruled out, while defender Aaron Anselmino was substituted in tears as early as the 29th minute.

These two defensive absences have seriously altered head coach Xabi Alonso’s plans ahead of the return to Europe. The manager must quickly address the problems in defence and restore the players’ fitness.

Chelsea will now return to Europe and face Real Sociedad in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday. The team will then begin a crucial Premier League campaign against Fulham in the opening round.