Three Sisters with a Combined Age of 316 Amaze Scientists

Three sisters living in Brazil, with a combined age of 316, have become the center of attention. They were recently entered into the Guinness World Records as the oldest living sisters in the world. Now, specialists are trying to find the secret to their longevity.

The DNA Longevo project, led by Professor Mayana Zas of the University of São Paulo, aims to study the biological factors that influence the aging process. Researchers are comparing people over 90 and 100 years old with those in poor health or suffering from chronic diseases to identify traits that contribute to a long life.

Scientists believe that hereditary factors play a crucial role in maintaining physical and mental activity in old age. Therefore, the presence of several long-lived individuals in one family is of great importance for the research.

Zulina de Deus Nunes is 103, Zorayde de Deus Mota is 104, and Levita de Deus Nunes is 109, all living in Rio de Janeiro. Specialists emphasize that there may be a strong genetic factor. At the same time, the sisters living close to each other and a supportive family environment may have also played a significant role.

The sisters themselves attribute the secret of their longevity to a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. They say that in their childhood, they consumed natural products, moved a lot, and grew up in the lap of nature.

Through this project, researchers plan to identify genes that protect the human body from aging. The ultimate goal of the project is to collect data on 500 centenarians to more accurately reveal the scientific foundations of longevity.