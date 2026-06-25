Can "Evil" in the Brain Be Detected? A Controversial Court Case

The controversial research of Kent Kiehl, a scientist who studies the brains of prisoners in the US, is once again sparking serious debate. He believes that a person's predisposition to violence or psychopathic traits can be identified through brain scans and genetic analysis.

For years, Kent Kiehl has examined the brains of thousands of prisoners, and his research has been used as evidence in US courts. In some cases, lawyers have used this information to try and prove that their clients' actions were linked to biological factors.

However, there have been cases where this method did not produce the expected result. For instance, in the case of Amos Joseph Wells III, the defense argued that his genes and brain structure increased his predisposition to violence. But the jury did not accept this as a mitigating factor; instead, they saw it as evidence that he could remain dangerous in the future and sentenced him to death.

Some experts argue that Kiehl's research is not scientifically well-founded. They state that human behavior cannot be predicted solely through brain images or genes. Some scientists noted that such an approach recalls theories that were previously rejected and even served as a basis for racial discrimination.

Critics believe that linking criminality to biological characteristics may ignore important factors such as social environment, upbringing, poverty, and mental health. Furthermore, such evidence may sometimes portray prisoners as more dangerous individuals rather than granting them leniency.

Kent Kiehl maintains that his research is based on modern science and has undergone rigorous testing. Nevertheless, the debates surrounding his work continue.

The central question between legal experts and scientists remains open: can a person's future actions be predicted through their brain and genes, or is this a dangerous and controversial theory?