Can "Evil" in the Brain Be Detected? A Controversial Court Case

·3·World
Can "Evil" in the Brain Be Detected? A Controversial Court Case

The controversial research of Kent Kiehl, a scientist who studies the brains of prisoners in the US, is once again sparking serious debate. He believes that a person's predisposition to violence or psychopathic traits can be identified through brain scans and genetic analysis.

For years, Kent Kiehl has examined the brains of thousands of prisoners, and his research has been used as evidence in US courts. In some cases, lawyers have used this information to try and prove that their clients' actions were linked to biological factors.

However, there have been cases where this method did not produce the expected result. For instance, in the case of Amos Joseph Wells III, the defense argued that his genes and brain structure increased his predisposition to violence. But the jury did not accept this as a mitigating factor; instead, they saw it as evidence that he could remain dangerous in the future and sentenced him to death.

Some experts argue that Kiehl's research is not scientifically well-founded. They state that human behavior cannot be predicted solely through brain images or genes. Some scientists noted that such an approach recalls theories that were previously rejected and even served as a basis for racial discrimination.

Critics believe that linking criminality to biological characteristics may ignore important factors such as social environment, upbringing, poverty, and mental health. Furthermore, such evidence may sometimes portray prisoners as more dangerous individuals rather than granting them leniency.

Kent Kiehl maintains that his research is based on modern science and has undergone rigorous testing. Nevertheless, the debates surrounding his work continue.

The central question between legal experts and scientists remains open: can a person's future actions be predicted through their brain and genes, or is this a dangerous and controversial theory?

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Three Sisters with a Combined Age of 316 Amaze ScientistsThree Sisters with a Combined Age of 316 Amaze ScientistsToday, 13:32Woman Fighting for the Disappeared Sentenced to Life ImprisonmentWoman Fighting for the Disappeared Sentenced to Life ImprisonmentToday, 13:22Will the Political Map Change? Romania and Moldova Seek UnificationWill the Political Map Change? Romania and Moldova Seek UnificationToday, 13:19Rare fish worth $44,000 perish in an instantRare fish worth $44,000 perish in an instantToday, 12:30Strong earthquakes hit USA, Venezuela, and JapanStrong earthquakes hit USA, Venezuela, and JapanToday, 11:18Cat Who "Watched" 6 Prime Ministers Becomes a Living Legend of British PoliticsCat Who "Watched" 6 Prime Ministers Becomes a Living Legend of British PoliticsToday, 11:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Crows "Go to Work": Cleaning Streets for Rewards
Crows "Go to Work": Cleaning Streets for Rewards