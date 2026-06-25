PC Stim Unveiled: A Worthy and More Powerful Rival to the Steam Machine

France's LDLC company has unveiled its new product, the PC Stim compact computer, which is expected to cause a stir in the gaming device market. Due to its name and price, this device is seen as a direct competitor to Valve's Steam Machine console. Importantly, the PC Stim boasts more modern technical specifications than its rival, promising users high performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new device is housed in a compact SilverStone SG13B-Q chassis with a volume of only 11.5 liters. Despite its small size, the interior is equipped with quite powerful components. The PC Stim system is built on a B650 motherboard and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 8400F CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT GPU.

Technical superiority and architecture

According to ixbt.com, the Ryzen 5 8400F CPU in the PC Stim operates with 6 cores and 12 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 4.7 GHz. On paper, this looks significantly superior compared to the Steam Machine. While the Valve device uses a combination of two Zen 4 and four Zen 4c cores, the PC Stim has six full Zen 4 cores. However, it is worth noting that the 8400F model cannot match the Ryzen 7 7600X, as it has half the L3 cache.

LDLC also chose an advanced solution regarding graphics capabilities. The device is equipped with an RX 9060 XT GPU with 8 GB of memory. Most importantly, this GPU is based on AMD's latest RDNA 4 architecture. For comparison, the Steam Machine currently uses the older RDNA 3 architecture. This means the PC Stim will have an advantage in frame rates and visual effects in games.

Other characteristics of the device are as follows:

RAM: 16 GB (2 x 8 GB DDR5 modules);

Internal storage: 500 GB M.2 NVMe SSD;

Power supply: 350 W unit with 80 PLUS Bronze certification;

Chassis: SilverStone SG13B-Q (11.5 liters).

Regarding price, LDLC has mirrored its competitor's strategy. The PC Stim version without an operating system is priced at 1,000 euros, while the version with Windows installed is valued at 1,040 euros. This is exactly the same as the Steam Machine console's price in the European region. Thus, the buyer has the opportunity to choose a device with significantly more power and next-generation technology for the same amount of money.

For gamers and tech enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this device could be the perfect choice for those seeking a harmony of compactness and power. Given the growing demand for compact gaming PCs on the market, solutions like the PC Stim encourage moving away from traditional large cases. However, it remains unknown whether the product will be officially delivered to our region and how logistics costs will affect the final price.