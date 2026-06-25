Yandex Introduces New AI Assistant for Doctors

·35·Technology
Yandex Introduces New AI Assistant for Doctors

The Yandex team has begun testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant designed to simplify the operations of medical institutions. This technology frees doctors from tedious and time-consuming daily paperwork, allowing them to focus primarily on the patient during the appointment. This project is expected to take digital transformation in the healthcare sector to a new level. This was reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

The system's main task is to analyze the communication between the doctor and the patient in real time and automatically fill out the appointment protocol. The AI extracts complaints, anamnesis, diagnosis, and recommendations from the speech. Data is entered into the document draft in an anonymized form, and the doctor only needs to review and confirm the final text.

Work efficiency and rapid analysis

Developers state that this assistant helps reduce the time spent on documentation by up to 40 percent. A completed protocol is generated in just 35 seconds, and the accuracy of the data is said to be over 90 percent. This allows doctors to dedicate more time to each patient and reduce fatigue during the workday.

The new platform is not limited to just speech-to-text conversion; it also includes two other important modules:

  • Intelligent search across the medical knowledge base: finding regulatory documents, scientific publications, and clinical recommendations in seconds to compare treatment schemes.
  • Analysis of the patient's electronic medical record: helps quickly review the medical history and monitor the dynamics of indicators.
According to ixbt.com, the new technology was first tested by neurologists, pulmonologists, therapists, and pediatricians. The system has a modular structure and can be deployed based on cloud technologies or directly on the clinic's own servers (on-premises) to ensure data security.

Technological basis and security

The project relies on advanced developments on the Yandex AI Studio platform. Specifically, Yandex SpeechKit is used for speech recognition, the YandexGPT large language model for analyzing text and extracting meaning, and Yandex Search API for data retrieval. Such solutions are also relevant for the Uzbekistan healthcare system and could play an important role in reducing queues and improving service quality in local clinics in the future.

The project is currently in the pilot stage, and the implementation cost is calculated individually for each medical institution. Experts believe that the integration of AI into medicine not only eases the work of doctors but also helps prevent errors associated with the human factor.

YandexArtificial IntelligenceMedicineTechnologyYandexGPT
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