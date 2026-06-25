3% Commission Proposed for Migrant Remittances in Russia

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3% Commission Proposed for Migrant Remittances in Russia

A new initiative that could be of significant importance for labor migrants has been brought for discussion in Russia. A bill has been introduced to the State Duma proposing a 3% commission on every international bank transfer made by migrants.

The authors of the legislative initiative emphasize that a significant portion of cross-border transfers sent from Russia to other countries is attributed specifically to labor migrants. Therefore, the issue of introducing an additional commission in this sector is being put forward.

Experts note that if such a change is implemented, it could affect the funds sent to their home countries by millions of foreign citizens working in Russia.

According to official data, the volume of remittances sent to Uzbekistan from abroad reached 15 billion dollars in 2025. This indicates that remittances play an important role in the country's economy and the income of many families.

Currently, this initiative is only a draft law. It has not yet been officially adopted or entered into force as current law. The future of the bill will be determined after discussions and voting processes in the State Duma.

RussiaState DumaUzbekistan
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