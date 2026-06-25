Decisive Matches in Groups D, E, and F Today

·41·Sport
Decisive Matches in Groups D, E, and F Today

The decisive third-round matches of the group stage are underway at the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Crucial clashes in Groups D, E, and F will take place today and tomorrow. Following these matches, the teams advancing to the playoffs and the final group standings will be determined.

The day's schedule begins with the match between the Ecuador and Germany national teams. The game kicks off on June 26 at 01:00 Tashkent time.

At the same time, the Curaçao and Côte d'Ivoire national teams will also take the field. Both matches are expected to have a significant impact on the final situation in Group E.

The final round of Group F will take place at 04:00. Tunisia will face the Netherlands, while Japan will clash with Sweden. The Japan vs. Sweden match, in particular, is generating great interest in terms of the fight for a playoff spot.

At 07:00, two decisive matches in Group D will begin. Paraguay will face Australia, and Turkey will test their strength against the USA.

Matches taking place on June 26:

  • Ecuador — Germany — 01:00

  • Curaçao — Côte d'Ivoire — 01:00

  • Tunisia — Netherlands — 04:00

  • Japan — Sweden — 04:00

  • Paraguay — Australia — 07:00

  • Turkey — USA — 07:00

In the third round, every point and every goal is of decisive importance. While some teams fight for first place, others strive to secure a playoff spot or rank among the best third-placed teams.

Therefore, uncompromising struggles and intense games are naturally expected in today's matches.

GermanyJapanNetherlandsUSACanada
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