How did Ancelotti rate Neymar's first game at the 2026 World Cup

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How did Ancelotti rate Neymar's first game at the 2026 World Cup

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Neymar's first appearance at the 2026 World Cup.

The 33-year-old forward came on as a substitute in the third group stage match against Scotland. He played the final 12 minutes of the game, as Brazil secured a convincing 3-0 victory over their opponents.

Ancelotti noted that Neymar rightfully earned this opportunity through his hard work and professional attitude during the recovery process.

"Neymar got the chance to enter the pitch because he deserved it. He worked very hard during his recovery and demonstrated a high level of professionalism," said the Italian specialist.

The match against Scotland marked a significant return for Neymar after his injury. It was in this game that the player clocked his first minutes at the 2026 World Cup.

Following this victory, Brazil collected 7 points to top Group C and advance to the knockout stage. Morocco also earned 7 points but finished second based on goal difference.

Thus, the Brazil national team concluded the group stage undefeated. Neymar's return provides the team with additional strength and a vital psychological boost ahead of the playoffs.

Carlo AncelottiNeymarBrazilScotlandMorocco
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