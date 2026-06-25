World Cup 2026: Who leads the goals + assists chart?

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup, taking place across the fields of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is drawing to a close. The competition between the top scorers and the most productive players has already blossomed into a real battle.

Based on the matches played so far, three stars are currently sharing the throne in the 'goals + assists' system!

The leading trio: the veteran Messi, the speedy Vinícius, and the formidable Undav

In the race to become the most valuable player of the Mundial, three players who have each collected 5 goal contributions are currently in the lead:

Lionel Messi (Argentina): The national team captain is proving once again that age is just a number. Leo has scored 5 goals in just 2 matches , reaching the top of the list through pure goals.

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): The leader of the 'Pentacampeões' had a very active start to the World Cup 2026. He scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 3 matches.

Deniz Undav (Germany): The Bundestim forward can be called the real discovery of the tournament. Undav has appeared in only 2 matches, recording 3 goals and 2 assists . A terrifying level of efficiency!

World Cup 2026: Most productive players table

There are also several stars trailing the leaders with 4 goal contributions each. The current situation is as follows:

Player National Team Goals Assists Total points (Goals+Assists) Lionel Messi Argentina 5 0 5 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 4 1 5 Deniz Undav Germany 3 2 5 Kylian Mbappé France 4 0 4 Erling Haaland Norway 4 0 4 Alexander Isak Sweden 1 3 4 Yoan Manzambi Switzerland 3 1 4

The critical moment is approaching: The group stage of the World Cup is nearing its end. The most exciting and uncompromising battles, as well as the main fight for the 'Golden Boot' and the tournament's best player nomination, are still ahead — in the knockout stage!