Surveillance camera captures unusual theft

An unusual theft at a store in Mexico was captured by surveillance cameras. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, grabbing the attention of users.

The footage shows a man sneaking into the store while the clerk was distracted by their phone. To avoid being noticed, he crawled on the floor, successfully staying out of the clerk's sight.

According to reports, the man seized the opportunity to commit the theft and fled the scene. The clerk only noticed the incident later.

The video has sparked heated discussions on social media, with many expressing amazement at the thief's unconventional method.