Behruz Karimov Recommended to Chelsea and Strasbourg Owners!

·101·Sport
Behruz Karimov Recommended to Chelsea and Strasbourg Owners!

Behruz Karimov, the 18-year-old defender of the Uzbekistan national team, continues to amaze not only us but also top foreign specialists and scouts with his brilliant performances at the World Cup.

This time, our young star has come onto the radar of one of the biggest players in the transfer market. The famous page on X (Twitter), «BlueCo Xtra» called upon the management of the BlueCo corporation, which owns Chelsea in England and Strasbourg in France, to pay serious attention to the Uzbek footballer!

«He is a great talent capable of stopping elite-level opponents!»

The «BlueCo Xtra» page gave a very high assessment of Behruz's capabilities in its statement:

«BlueCo corporation should sign Behruz Karimov (18 years old, right-back, versatile defender) for Strasbourg or Chelsea. Behruz is a great talent from Uzbekistan. He is very active in defensive battles and performs the task of stopping elite opponents on the wing at an excellent level».

The numbers speak: Karimov is the team's best dribbler!

Behruz isn't just defending; he is demonstrating true leadership qualities on the pitch. The statistics after the first two rounds of the Mundial are impressive:

  • 15 times — recovered the ball from the opponent;

  • 34 times — engaged in ground duels;

  • 6 successful take-ons — the best player of the Uzbekistan national team in terms of dribbling!

Furthermore, the 18-year-old boy fearlessly fought against world football stars such as Luis Diaz and Nuno Mendes in matches against Colombia and Portugal. In particular, fans are still talking about his "rocket" long-range shot in the game against Colombia that hit the crossbar. It was so close!

Stability on the pitch and tireless strength

Although our national team suffered defeats in these matches, Behruz fought until the end. The coaches express full confidence in him:

Opponent

Score

Time on pitch

Actions

Colombia

1:3

90 minutes (Full match)

Author of the super shot that hit the crossbar

Portugal

0:5

89 minutes (Substituted)

Relentless struggle against world stars

From «Surkhon» to the big stage

For reference, Behruz Karimov is a graduate of the Republican College of Olympic Reserves in Tashkent. He has played for various Uzbekistan youth national teams and since the beginning of 2025, he has been professionally representing «Surkhon» in our national Super League.

Although the matches have been difficult for our national team, the fact that guys like Behruz are being tempered in such an environment and catching the eye of European giants gives great hope for the future. Go on, Behruz! We look forward to seeing you in the top five leagues soon!

Behruz KarimovChelseaStrasbourgBlueCoUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Frenkie de Jong responds to critics: Is he on Declan Rice's level?Frenkie de Jong responds to critics: Is he on Declan Rice's level?Today, 13:20Terrible anti-record for Qatar national team — own goals in two matchesTerrible anti-record for Qatar national team — own goals in two matchesToday, 13:08Neymar unable to hold back tears after long-awaited returnNeymar unable to hold back tears after long-awaited returnToday, 12:54Can Uzbekistan Reach the Play-offs? Everything Will Be Decided in the Final RoundCan Uzbekistan Reach the Play-offs? Everything Will Be Decided in the Final RoundToday, 12:38Mbappe vs Haaland: Why it hasn't reached the level of Messi and RonaldoMbappe vs Haaland: Why it hasn't reached the level of Messi and RonaldoToday, 12:19Jurgen Klopp amazed by Messi and Ronaldo's performances at World Cup 2026Jurgen Klopp amazed by Messi and Ronaldo's performances at World Cup 2026Today, 12:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan