Behruz Karimov, the 18-year-old defender of the Uzbekistan national team, continues to amaze not only us but also top foreign specialists and scouts with his brilliant performances at the World Cup.

This time, our young star has come onto the radar of one of the biggest players in the transfer market. The famous page on X (Twitter), «BlueCo Xtra» called upon the management of the BlueCo corporation, which owns Chelsea in England and Strasbourg in France, to pay serious attention to the Uzbek footballer!

«He is a great talent capable of stopping elite-level opponents!»

The «BlueCo Xtra» page gave a very high assessment of Behruz's capabilities in its statement:

«BlueCo corporation should sign Behruz Karimov (18 years old, right-back, versatile defender) for Strasbourg or Chelsea. Behruz is a great talent from Uzbekistan. He is very active in defensive battles and performs the task of stopping elite opponents on the wing at an excellent level».

The numbers speak: Karimov is the team's best dribbler!

Behruz isn't just defending; he is demonstrating true leadership qualities on the pitch. The statistics after the first two rounds of the Mundial are impressive:

15 times — recovered the ball from the opponent;

34 times — engaged in ground duels;

6 successful take-ons — the best player of the Uzbekistan national team in terms of dribbling!

Furthermore, the 18-year-old boy fearlessly fought against world football stars such as Luis Diaz and Nuno Mendes in matches against Colombia and Portugal. In particular, fans are still talking about his "rocket" long-range shot in the game against Colombia that hit the crossbar. It was so close!

Stability on the pitch and tireless strength

Although our national team suffered defeats in these matches, Behruz fought until the end. The coaches express full confidence in him:

Opponent Score Time on pitch Actions Colombia 1:3 90 minutes (Full match) Author of the super shot that hit the crossbar Portugal 0:5 89 minutes (Substituted) Relentless struggle against world stars

From «Surkhon» to the big stage

For reference, Behruz Karimov is a graduate of the Republican College of Olympic Reserves in Tashkent. He has played for various Uzbekistan youth national teams and since the beginning of 2025, he has been professionally representing «Surkhon» in our national Super League.

Although the matches have been difficult for our national team, the fact that guys like Behruz are being tempered in such an environment and catching the eye of European giants gives great hope for the future. Go on, Behruz! We look forward to seeing you in the top five leagues soon!