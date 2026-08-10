The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!

·1.8K·World
The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!

In one of the photos Georgina Rodríguez posted on social media, one of her daughters Cristiano Ronaldo’s expensive ring was seen on her finger.

The ring in question is the one Ronaldo gave Georgina as an engagement gift. It features a large oval-shaped diamond in the center, with two more precious stones on either side. The ring is set in a platinum band.

Experts have estimated the jewelry’s value at between $3 million and $6 million. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has not disclosed exactly how much it cost.

Georgina first showed the ring to the public on August 11, 2025. That day, she officially announced her engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since then, the ring has become one of the most discussed symbols of the couple’s relationship. Now, the multimillion-dollar piece of jewelry has been spotted on one of Georgina’s daughters, once again attracting fans’ attention.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina Rodriguez
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