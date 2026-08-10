An $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying Condition

United Kingdom-based 26-year-old artist Polly Bibby underwent eyelash extensions for the first time before her wedding to feel more beautiful. The treatment cost about $88, and an allergy test was carried out beforehand.

However, within hours of the treatment, her eyes became red, watery and irritated. Polly initially thought it was hay fever, but later said yellow discharge appeared in her eyes and her vision even became blurred.

After she sought medical attention, doctors determined that she had suffered an allergic reaction to the products used for the eyelash extensions. Polly was given antibiotics and antihistamines and advised to have the false eyelashes removed once the swelling subsided.

The bride said her eyes became so swollen and red that she could barely see for a while. Removing the lashes was also extremely painful, and she still has redness, swelling and blurred vision in her eyes.

Experts warn that eyelash extensions carry risks including allergic reactions, infections and injury to the area around the eyes. Polly shared her experience as a warning to other brides, urging them to be cautious when trying new cosmetic treatments before their weddings.