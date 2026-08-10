Mysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for Earth

·835·World
Mysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for Earth

Plasma motion on the Sun changes its magnetic field and generates swirling movements. Scientists have captured this process in high detail, bringing them closer to understanding the causes of powerful energy eruptions on the Sun.

These phenomena space weatherare part of and can disrupt power grids and satellite operations on Earth, and even pose risks to astronauts.

Dr. David Boboltz of the U.S. National Solar Observatory says the new images will allow scientists to study space weather more effectively and prepare for it more efficiently. According to him, understanding space weather and forecasting it in the future requires studying solar physics down to the smallest scales.

The scientists’ research findings and new images Nature have been published in the journal. The study was conducted using the world’s largest solar telescope, the Inouye Telescope installed on a mountain summit in Hawaii. The site was chosen because of its clear skies and low levels of dust.

Researchers captured highly detailed images of vortices swirling and winding around one another on the Sun’s surface. According to David Kuridze, an astronomer at the U.S. National Solar Observatory, these swirling movements generate magnetic energy. This energy can accumulate over time and later trigger large-scale eruptions.

Powerful flares and magnetic storms occurring on the Sun’s surface.

What causes eruptions on the Sun?

The process studied by scientists is called the Kelvin–Helmholtz instability It arises from interactions between layers of gases such as plasma, creating rotating, vortex-like structures. A similar process can also be observed in the formation of some waves in the oceans.

Observatory staff member Friedrich Woeger says that detecting this phenomenon on the Sun’s surface will help scientists understand not only the dynamics of space weather but also why the Sun’s surface is so hot.

According to the scientist, when enough energy accumulates in the upper layers, it can be released as a flare or coronal mass ejection .

David Boboltz also highlighted the practical importance of the research. In his view, the discovery will help people better understand space weather and how they can protect themselves from it.

“This is the star closest to us. It helps us understand the fundamental laws of physics. We must continue such research to expand humanity’s knowledge,” the scientist said.

National Solar ObservatoryInouye TelescopeHawaiiNature
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