Loyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four Days

·141·World
Loyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four Days

The fate of a loyal dog in Wuhan, China, moved internet users. For several days, the dog refused to leave a bridge over the Yangtze River, quietly waiting in one spot.

According to local reports, the dog's owner had tragically jumped into the river at this exact spot several days earlier. Afterward, the pet remained on the bridge and continued waiting for its owner.

The dog for four days did not leave this spot. Although people nearby offered it food and water, the loyal animal refused to go anywhere.

A local resident said the dog looked healthy and well cared for. This suggested that its owner had previously taken good care of it.

After photos of the loyal dog waiting on the bridge spread online, the story attracted widespread public attention. The images also moved social media users.

Later, the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association confirmed that the dog's owner had died. Specialists began searching for the dog after it disappeared from the bridge.

As a result of the search, the loyal dog was found safe and taken into the care of an animal protection organization.

The organization is now looking for a new family able to provide it with love and care. Rescuers are trying to give the dog the chance to begin a safe, loving new life.

WuhanChinaYangtze
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersThe World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersToday, 14:46Mysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthMysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthToday, 14:35An $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionAn $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionToday, 14:02The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!Today, 14:00Famous 162-Year-Old Beer Found on the SeabedFamous 162-Year-Old Beer Found on the SeabedToday, 13:30Mysterious 2,000-Year-Old Shipwreck Found Off the Coast of SicilyMysterious 2,000-Year-Old Shipwreck Found Off the Coast of SicilyToday, 13:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts