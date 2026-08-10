Loyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four Days

The fate of a loyal dog in Wuhan, China, moved internet users. For several days, the dog refused to leave a bridge over the Yangtze River, quietly waiting in one spot.

According to local reports, the dog's owner had tragically jumped into the river at this exact spot several days earlier. Afterward, the pet remained on the bridge and continued waiting for its owner.

The dog for four days did not leave this spot. Although people nearby offered it food and water, the loyal animal refused to go anywhere.

A local resident said the dog looked healthy and well cared for. This suggested that its owner had previously taken good care of it.

After photos of the loyal dog waiting on the bridge spread online, the story attracted widespread public attention. The images also moved social media users.

Later, the Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association confirmed that the dog's owner had died. Specialists began searching for the dog after it disappeared from the bridge.

As a result of the search, the loyal dog was found safe and taken into the care of an animal protection organization.

The organization is now looking for a new family able to provide it with love and care. Rescuers are trying to give the dog the chance to begin a safe, loving new life.