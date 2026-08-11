Roscosmos and Yandex Weather to Stream the Solar Eclipse Live

Next year, one of nature’s rarest and most breathtaking phenomena—a total solar eclipse—will occur. A special opportunity is being created for millions of people who cannot see this spectacular astronomical event from their region due to its geographic location or unfavorable weather conditions. According to ixbt.com, on August 12, 2026, Roscosmos and the Yandex Weather service will provide an exclusive online broadcast of the solar eclipse from the famous Lakhta Center in Saint Petersburg. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The unique broadcast is scheduled to begin at 20:00 Moscow time. The organizers say the stream will allow residents of regions that are geographically outside the eclipse’s path or where clouds obscure the sky to enjoy a cosmic spectacle. Experts emphasize that large-scale online broadcasts like this play an important role in popularizing science and sparking public interest in astronomy.

The Geographic Features and Regional Distribution of the Solar Eclipse

According to experts, the eclipse’s totality will move along a very narrow path. This area includes northern Russia, the waters of the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and a small part of Portugal. In these regions, the Moon will completely obscure the solar disk, creating an opportunity to observe the rare solar corona if the skies are clear.

At the same time, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and most of Europe will see only a partial eclipse this time. The extent to which the Moon covers the Sun will depend on how far a location is from the path of totality, and in some places the phenomenon may be almost imperceptible. This is precisely why the online broadcast will overcome geographic restrictions and allow everyone to follow the event in full.

Live Broadcast Program and Expert Participation

Viewers can expect not only spectacular imagery but also a science and educational program. During the broadcast, renowned astrophotographer Nikolay Vodovin and Yelena Kupriyanova, a research scientist at the Main Astronomical Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences, will participate as experts. They will explain the mechanics of eclipses, the distinctive features of the upcoming astronomical event, and the rules for observing the Sun safely.

Several convenient platforms will be available for watching the engaging broadcast. It can be viewed directly on the Yandex Weather website, in its mobile app, and in Roscosmos’s official community on the VKontakte social network. After the broadcast, a recording will also be published on the agency’s social media pages and as part of the Astrograph program on the Kinopoisk platform.