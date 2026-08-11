Jeff Bezos Could Buy a Stake in Liverpool

A consortium of billionaires led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in the final stages of negotiations to buy a 30 percent minority stake in Premier League club Liverpool. According to BBC Sport, the deal would bring a huge windfall for the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), although Liverpool fans are approaching the process cautiously. Goal.com reports .

FSG famously bought the club for just £300 million in 2010. At the time, Liverpool were on the brink of bankruptcy. If the planned sale is completed successfully, the company will make £1.35 billion, valuing the club at £4.5 billion. This would deliver a massive financial return to the current owners while allowing them to retain control of the club.

Financial Scale and Transfer Restrictions

Financial expert Kieran Maguire says the deal would be highly beneficial for FSG. Jeff Bezos’s personal wealth is estimated at around $257 billion. The consortium also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Amit Bhatia. Nevertheless, experts are reminding fans not to expect unprecedented spending in the transfer market immediately.

The Premier League’s financial regulations and squad cost rules prevent clubs from spending money without restriction. Spending is directly linked to commercial revenue, meaning the deal would primarily be a share sale between FSG and the new investors. This means it may not have a direct financial impact on the club itself.

Fans’ Legitimate Concerns

Despite the interest from hugely wealthy investors, Liverpool fans are determined to protect the club’s historic values. Spirit of Shankly, the club’s independent supporters’ union, is concerned about how the new investors will treat the club’s traditions and workers’ rights.

What specific rights will the new consortium receive in exchange for its 30 percent stake?

Will the investors have a role in the club’s management and a seat on the board of directors?

What due diligence is being conducted on the potential investors?

Is this acquisition being made with the team’s interests in mind, or is it simply a vanity purchase?

The final details of the agreement and its consequences are still being discussed. Dialogue between Liverpool’s leadership and its supporters will be crucial to preserving the club’s future and distinctive traditions.