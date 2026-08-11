Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to Speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026

·38·Technology
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to Speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026

Designing electric vehicles, manufacturing them at scale and delivering them is a complex process involving supply chains and factory infrastructure. According to ixbt.com, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe will discuss these state-of-the-art challenges and the results achieved in detail at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco. This is what Techcrunch.com reports .

Today, Riv operates at the intersection of AI, software, robotics, manufacturing and transportation. Over the past several years, RJ Scaringe has worked to prove that bringing these fields together is not only possible but will also intensify competition in the future. The event is scheduled to take place on October 13–15 this year at the Moscone Center complex in San Francisco.

The R2 Crossover and a New Market Strategy

Rivian is currently preparing to launch production of the R2, a model priced at approximately $58,000. Scaringe plans to use this new SUV to capture a broader market segment not covered by the more expensive R1T and R1S models. Amid slowing demand for premium electric vehicles and strong competition, particularly from lower-cost Chinese EV manufacturers, this launch is regarded as one of the company’s most important steps.

Beyond the automotive industry, Scaringe is also expanding into other promising sectors. In particular, a road map has been developed to transition to fully autonomous Level 4 driving by 2028. Rivian is also expanding its charging-station network with the goal of building one of the largest charging networks in the United States.

The Convergence of Robotics and AI

RJ Scaringe also co-founded Mind Robotics, a humanoid robotics company that has managed to raise $900 million in investment this year alone. He serves as the company’s executive chairman and interim CEO, while Rivian is both a major shareholder and its primary customer.

Rivian’s factory in Normal, Illinois, is planned to become a site where people and robots collaborate on the assembly line. Scaringe sees this as a way to address the labor shortages expected to emerge in the future. Attendees of TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 will be able to learn firsthand how these investments are connected and about the experience of building in the physical world while implementing AI.

RivianRJ ScaringeElectric VehiclesRoboticsTechCrunch Disrupt
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