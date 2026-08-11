Cruzeiro striker's awkward presentation moment sets social media ablaze

·40·Sport
Cruzeiro striker's awkward presentation moment sets social media ablaze

In football, ceremonies marking a move to a new team are often filled with memorable and joyful moments. However, for striker Luciano Rodríguez, who joined Brazilian side Cruzeiro on loan from Saudi Arabia's Neom, the day will be remembered for an unexpected embarrassment. According to Goal.com, a clip from the 23-year-old Uruguayan's official presentation quickly went viral on social media and sparked heated debate. Goal.com reported reports.

After joining Cruzeiro and signing his contract, Luciano Rodríguez appeared on stage in front of fans and media representatives. His girlfriend, model Antonela Chavala, also joined him at the ceremony. Known to many as the “Uruguayan Kim Kardashian” because of her social media presence, the model stunned everyone with her actions. When the footballer hugged her and tried to kiss her on the cheek, she suddenly hurried off the stage.

As a result, Luciano Rodríguez was left visibly awkward in front of the audience, lost his composure and, apparently trying to ease the situation, stood scratching his head and looking bewildered. The video spread widely across the internet in a short time, attracting the attention of millions of viewers. Fans and social media users offered various theories that the couple had suffered a serious disagreement.

The social media star's explanation

After heated discussions erupted online, Antonela Chavala, who has more than 170,000 followers, was forced to clarify the misunderstanding. She firmly stressed that there was no conflict between the couple and explained her behavior as a reaction to the high-pressure atmosphere surrounding a major football club.

The model explained the situation in a statement: “When I came onto the stage, I congratulated him, but when I left, I became very nervous. The moment overwhelmed me, and I thought it would be better to give him a little space. There was no disrespect or any other negative situation, as people have suggested.”

Cruzeiro and the challenges ahead

Cruzeiro fans hope that such minor off-field incidents will not negatively affect Luciano Rodríguez's performances. The team currently sits fifth in the Campeonato Brasileiro standings, 15 points behind leaders Palmeiras. Although Rodríguez was not included in Uruguay's provisional 23-man squad for the World Cup, he aims to open a new chapter in his career.

The striker, who had previously attracted interest from Sunderland, chose Brazil to test himself in one of South America's most competitive leagues. His debut for the new team could come very soon, possibly this week. Cruzeiro face a heated Copa Libertadores clash against Flamengo, one of Brazilian football's major rivals.

Luciano RodríguezCruzeiroBrazilian ChampionshipAntonela ChavalaCopa Libertadores
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