Big win for Paxtakor: They thrash Al Hussein and reach the AFC Champions League Elite!

·115·Sport
Big win for Paxtakor: They thrash Al Hussein and reach the AFC Champions League Elite!

Tashkent’s Paxtakor secured a resounding and convincing victory over Jordan’s Al Hussein in the decisive match of the AFC Champions League Elite qualifying round. In Tashkent, the Lions scored three unanswered goals to reach the league stage of Asia’s most prestigious club tournament — the AFC Champions League Elite.

With this victory, Paxtakor ended the Jordanians’ “unbeaten” streak against Uzbek clubs and gave their fans a truly memorable celebration.

Hamdamov’s brace and Resan’s finish

The match began with the home side launching active and intense attacks. In just the 8th minute, Dostonbek Hamdamov capitalized on a mistake by the opposing defenders to open the scoring — 1:0.

Paxtakor, who had complete control of the game, extended their lead in the 30th minute. Dostonbek Hamdamov once again showcased his outstanding skill, completed his brace and strengthened the Tashkent side’s advantage.

The second half also began with the Lions in control. In the 52nd minute, Iraqi legionnaire Bashar Resan found the target with a precise finish to set the final score at 3:0.

AFC Champions League Elite league stage — Paxtakor’s destination

This victory is of major strategic importance to Paxtakor. In the AFC Champions League Elite, which has been played in a new format since this season and brings together Asia’s strongest clubs, the Lions will represent Uzbekistan.

The head coach and players displayed tactical discipline and excellent physical conditioning throughout the match, leaving the Jordanian champions with no chance.

Match report

AFC Champions League Elite — Qualifying round

Paxtakor (Uzbekistan) – Al Hussein (Jordan) — 3:0

  • Goals: Dostonbek Hamdamov (8, 30), Bashar Resan (52).

  • Paxtakor lineup: 35. Sanjar Quvvatov, 4. Zaid Tahsin, 8. Dilshod Saitov (7. Hojiakbar Alijonov, 46), 10. Akmal Mozgovoy, 17. Dostonbek Hamdamov (11. Hojimat Erkinov, 68), 21. Bashar Resan (77. Oybek Bozorov, 68), 23. Abdurauf Bo‘riyev, 29. Ayman Hussayn (Stefan Chinedu, 76), 34. Sherzod Nasrullayev, 50. Flamarion, 55. Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov.

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PaxtakorAl HusseinTashkentUzbekistanDostonbek Hamdamov
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