New Yandex Technology: Splitvyu Trademark for Browsers

Yandex has officially filed an application with Russia’s Rostent office to register a new trademark called “Splitvyu.” The move marks another important step in integrating artificial intelligence technologies more deeply into its browser interfaces, the company’s press service says. This news is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to information that has appeared in the Federal Intellectual Property Service database, Yandex plans to patent the brand across exactly seven classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services. These include classes 09, 35, 38, 39, 41, 42 and 45, covering software, digital personal assistants and services based on artificial intelligence.

The Combination of Artificial Intelligence and Browsers

Based on the application’s description, the name “Splitvyu” could be used for a dedicated browser mode. This feature would allow users to browse website pages and communicate directly with an artificial intelligence assistant within a single interface.

The main advantage of the new solution is that it does not require users to switch to a separate window or a new browser tab. All processes are brought together in one working environment, significantly increasing the speed of searching for and analyzing information.

The Digital Environment of the Future

According to company representatives, registering this trademark indicates that modern browsers are increasingly becoming convenient environments for working with artificial intelligence tools rather than merely serving as tools for browsing the internet.

As artificial intelligence assistants gain a greater role in the information technology market, integrating this functionality into browsers is expected to take the user experience to a new level. Although the project’s public release date has not yet been announced, work on the patent application suggests that the technology may be unveiled in the near future.