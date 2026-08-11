Rafael Leão Puts Rumors About His Future to Rest

Milan’s Portuguese forward Rafael Leão has strongly responded on social media to reports about his potential transfer. In recent weeks, speculation that the footballer could leave the team had increased. However, Goal.com reported that the player himself put an end to the rumors, stating that he is focused solely on his performances on the pitch. Goal.com reports .

Rafael Leão, who has been mentioned among the players the club’s management could place on the transfer list, published a special statement on his Instagram page. The forward emphasized that he is ready to give his all in every match and training session and will not be distracted by anything else. According to him, achieving his sporting goals is currently his top priority.

Agents and False Reports

In his statement, the footballer also addressed various unfounded claims circulated by outside sources. According to him, false statements have recently been issued in his name. Rafael firmly stressed that only his family and personal lawyers represent his interests.

The footballer also made it clear that no other third party or organization is authorized to speak on his behalf. These measures are seen as an important step toward preventing unfounded rumors and maintaining a stable atmosphere within the team.

The Situation at Milan

A decisive stage of the season is beginning for Milan, one of the leading teams in Italy’s Serie A. At this point, Rafael Leão’s clear stance on his future and his focus solely on football will also benefit the coaching staff. The club’s fans hope their key player will remain with the team.

Rafael Leão is currently preparing for the important matches ahead. His performances on the pitch will clearly be crucial at the end of the season, not only for Milan but also for the footballer’s own career.