Google Tests New AI Tools on Its Homepage

·45·Technology
Google Tests New AI Tools on Its Homepage

Google has taken the next step in fundamentally redesigning its homepage, whose design had remained virtually unchanged for decades. According to ixbt.com, the company has removed the traditional “Search” button for some users and replaced it with three special shortcuts leading to AI features. The change is attracting significant interest online, as it may mark the end of an entire era in the evolution of search engines. Ixbt.com reports on this.

For now, the new feature is being tested only with a small group of unauthenticated users. The experiment has been observed in several different browsers, but has not been officially announced by the company. Nevertheless, the approach shows that Google’s strategy is prioritizing direct interaction and content creation alongside information search.

New Interface and AI Capabilities

The new shortcuts below the search bar cover three main areas: creating images (Create images), asking questions about files (Ask about files), and discussing ideas or brainstorming (Brainstorm). At the same time, the familiar “I’m Feeling Lucky” button remains in place, while AI Mode is still available inside the search bar.

How these tools work varies depending on whether the user is signed in to an account. In particular, features such as uploading documents and asking questions about them or starting a conversation with Gemini work even without authorization. However, signing in is required to create images with AI. Interestingly, as soon as users sign in to their accounts, the three new shortcuts disappear and reappear after they sign out.

A Strategic Shift and Future Prospects

The Google homepage stood out for its conservative design, with the “Search” button serving as its central element. The new experiment offers users an environment not only for finding information, but also for analyzing their own data, creating content, and interacting directly with the Gemini model.

Experts say this approach indicates that the company is moving from displaying traditional search results toward interacting with AI as early as the query formulation stage. If the test is deemed successful and rolled out to the general public, it will be one of the most significant interface changes in the history of search engines.

GoogleGeminiTechnologySearch EnginesArtificial Intelligence
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